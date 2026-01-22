Jack Hughes Talks Staying Healthy and His Style Mood Board

The NHL is in the middle of another epic season, which is coinciding with the Mucinex Kickstart to Greatness Campaign. This cold and flu season, Mucinex Kickstart is taking the ice with its Kickstart to Greatness campaign, celebrating the grit, early mornings, and unstoppable energy of the youth hockey community.

To bring the campaign to life, Mucinex Kickstart has teamed up with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who knows firsthand the value of staying at the top of his game. Even better, he is partnering with the USA Hockey Foundation to donate $20,000 in grants supporting youth hockey leagues, coaches, and families across the country.

Plus, Hughes helped Mucinex host a youth clinic with USA Hockey and Hockey in New Jersey to help kickstart the next generation of hockey stars. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with the NHL All-Star about his new partnership and unmatched style.

What made you want to partner with Mucinex over other companies?

Honestly, it's in a lot of the NHL locker rooms. When we're feeling down, they're always giving us Mucinex Kickstart. So, that's one of the biggest reasons, just because I've seen a ton of people use it, and I've been a user. That, and then on top of that, is their youth hockey initiative, which they've done with USA Hockey, and that's something that interested me because it's important to me, too. So, those two things, for sure.

Hockey players are tougher than other athletes. What would your teammates say if you had to miss a game because of the cold or flu?

Honestly, it'd probably be a little bit of a head-shaker unless you were super, super in one. So that's why guys are taking all this kind of stuff to play.

Jack Hughes teamed up with Mucinex to host a youth hockey clinic as part of the Mucinex Kickstart to Greatness Program. | Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for Mucinex Kickstart

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

I don't know. You just want your team to do well, and you'd like for your group to win a lot of games, and then, on a personal note, obviously, I want to do well when we go to the Olympics, and I want our team to do really well.

Switching gears to footwear, what shoes do you wear off the ice?

Off the ice, I'm wearing, like, everything got Jordans, Rhude shoes, Axel Arigatos. Those are the shoes that I wear a lot.

Jack Hughes for Mucinex. | Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for Mucinex Kickstart

If you could have your own signature hockey skate, what would it be called?

Ooh, I don't know, probably, like, a Hughes Wheels or something like that.

Jack Hughes for Mucinex. | Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for Mucinex Kickstart

Last question: Who do you take your fashion cues from? What does Jack Hughes' mood board look like?

I don't know, I like the classy, all-American look. That's kind of what I like. I obviously wear a ton of Ralph Lauren, because my deal with them. But, that's kind of look I like going for.

