Paolo Banchero Pours in 50 Points in Wine-Colored Air Jordans
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Orlando Magic defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-115, but the result of the game took a backseat to an even larger storyline. Magic forward Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 50 points (37 came in the first half).
Banchero made franchise history by tying the fifth-highest scoring total for any Magic player in a single game. Even better for sneakerheads, Banchero's standout performance came in the latest Air Jordan basketball shoes.
The NBA All-Star wore the Air Jordan 39 in an unreleased colorway. The silhouette sported a velvety wine-colored upper contrasted by a gum outsole and hits of pink. The Jumpman logo and Banchero's signature logo appeared in black.
Earlier this summer, Jordan Brand launched the Air Jordan 39 ahead of the Paris Olympics. The following month, Banchero joined Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson on a historic tour across China for Jordan Brand.
During the festivities, Jordan Brand gave fans a sneak peek at Banchero's signature logo. While a signature sneaker has not yet been announced for Banchero, it feels like a matter of if, not when. The Magic star is quickly becoming one of the best power forwards in the league.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Banchero's wine-flavored Air Jordan 39s appear to be a player-exclusive colorway. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 39 for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The 2024-25 NBA regular season is barely a week old, and there has already been an outburst of exciting storylines and sneakers on the hardwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.