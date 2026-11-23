Mystery boxes are nothing new in the collectibles world. However, Flight Club is raising the game with its introduction of Flight Packs. Flight Packs are a new digital mystery pack experience bridging trading cards and sneakers.

Best of all, the mystery pack experience combines curated sneakers with transparent odds, verified products, and an instant 100% buyback offer.

Flight Packs Explained

Flight Packs. | Flight Club

Participants can choose from two types of digital packs. Each pack displays its full lineup of sneakers and the exact odds of pulling every pair.

After selection, the pack opens digitally to reveal its verified sneakers and market value. Customers can then choose to have the pair shipped straight to their door or sell it back for 100% of its market value in Flight Club credit.

Flight Club built Flight Packs to bring transparency and value to the market. This eliminates the uncertainty of blind purchases with upfront odds, verified products, and an instant 100% market-value buyback offer. The reveal is a surprise, but the odds are never a mystery.

How Flight Packs Work

Flight Packs. | Flight Club

Flight Club even provided a step-by-step guide on its new digital experience. After downloading the Flight Club app, here is how Flight Packs work:

Check the Pack Odds: View the complete lineup of available sneakers and the odds of pulling them in your size.

Rip and Reveal: Digitally "rip open" the selected pack to immediately reveal the pair of sneakers and the product's current market value.

Ship or Sell It Back: After shoppers see what they got, they can choose to either ship the sneakers straight to your door or sell them back to Flight Club for 100% of their market value in Flight Club credit.

Play Again: Shoppers can use the credit earned to buy another pack and discover new sneakers or to purchase something else.

Flight Club's Role in Sneaker Culture

Flight Packs. | Flight Club

Flight Club is known as the original sneaker consignment store. The company was first established in New York City in 2005. Since then, Flight Club has revolutionized sneaker retail as the original consignment store for rare shoes. It's evolved from a from a sneaker destination to a cultural hub.

With brick-and-mortar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami, Flight Club regularly dazzles footwear enthusiasts with everyday shopping experiences, incredible sneaker collaborations, and major celebrations.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.