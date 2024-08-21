HEYDUDE Announces Sydney Sweeney as New Global Spokesperson
HEYDUDE, the Crocs-owned footwear brand, has been on a major roll as of late. The company has taken over the college landscape via NIL partnerships and school licenses. Now it is expanding its footprint in a big way with the brand's latest global spokesperson.
Two-time Emmy nominated actress and producer Sydney Sweeney has joined the brand to star as "Director of Dudes" in a new campaign focused on comfort and confidence.
In HEYDUDE's latest marketing push, the Euphoria, White Lotus, and Anyone But You actress pulls back the curtain to showcase who she is behind the cameras, and invites fellow Dudes - all people alike - to confidently be themselves.
"HEYDUDE values comfort, both in the footwear space and in all aspects of life, which is a message that we can all get behind," said Sweeney. "The brand never sacrifices style for comfort, which is why HEYDUDE's iconic styles are my favorite shoe option whether I'm traveling or commuting to set. I'm thrilled to represent the brand in 2024 and beyond."
"Being the Director of Dude is truly just embracing the power of being a woman, and being able to do absolutely anything I set my mind to, and showing others that you can do anything too if you just want to try it out," she added. "I tried wake surfing for the first time a couple weeks ago and it was super fun, I also like to build tree houses or go rock climbing."
Sweeney's trio of favorite HEYDUDE footwear options include the Wendy Metallic Sparkle, Wendy Stretch Canvas and Wendy Funk Mono.
"It's not every day that a generational talent and style icon also authentically lives your brand. So, asking Sydney to join us to expand the perception of what it means to be a Dude was something we had to do," said Terence Reilly, President of HEYDUDE.
Reilly continued, "Sydney embodies the essence of Dude by always being comfortable in her own shoes. That makes her an undeniable fit for not only our shoes but our brand."
The campaign starring Sweeney was unveiled through a multi-pronged approach, including out-of-home advertising and coordinated social media efforts. The marketing leans into HEYDUDE's namesake and celebrates the brand's definition of Dude - focused on comfort, confidence and the empowering complexities of what it means to embrace all sides of self.
Sweeney will next be seen in Ron Howard's thriller "Eden" and Apple TV+ "Echo Valley." Fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
