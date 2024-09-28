HOKA & Reformation Reveal New Running Shoes for Women
Global running shoe powerhouse HOKA is expanding their footprint into the lifestyle space via a new collaboration with sustainable women's clothing brand Reformation. The new limited edition drop includes three new colorways of the Mach 6, built to balance performance and fashion.
Launching with a tongue in cheek digital campaign - starring Joanna Rohrbac, the viral sensation and founder of Prancercise - HOKA's Reformation Mach 6 is available in unique Syrah/Savvy Red, Eggnog/Shortbread and Flint Grey/Rainy Day designs.
According to HOKA, this collaboration merges ultra-soft suede with touchable textiles like crochet cotton and pops of canvas, this up-tempo trainer delivers a snappy ride that’ll take consumers from street to studio in seconds.
“What’s fun about this collab is that our brands are so different from one another - there’s an interesting tension and blend of strengths we each bring to the table,” Reformation’s chief innovation officer, Alison Melville told Observer.
“The goal was to take the comfort and athletic performance HOKA is known and trusted for and bring it life through a true fashion lens.”
HOKA previously collaborated with bohemian lifestyle and fashion brand Free People on a footwear collection featuring the Clifton 8, 9, L and Kawana 2 shoes.
The HOKA x Reformation collection is available now for $160 at TheReformation.com, HOKA.com and in select Reformation and Nordstrom locations.
Sneaker fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important footwear news from the sports and lifestyle worlds.