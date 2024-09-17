The Brooks Glycerin Max Introduces DNA-Tuned Cushioning
Perhaps no running shoe brand is more trusted than Brooks. So, when Brooks heavily promotes a new performance model, runners pay attention.
On Tuesday morning, Brooks announced the launch of the new Glycerin Max running shoe. The shoe will be available for presale on September 17 and officially launch on October 5.
Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Brooks website. Runners can choose between four distinct colorways in men's and women's sizes.
The Glycerin Max will help athletes elevate their running journey with cutting-edge cushion technology to make every step feel effortless. A high stack of all-new, nitrogen-infused DNA Tuned in the midsole works with our GlideRoll Rocker to maximize comfort, responsiveness, and easy heel-to-toe transitions.
Glycerin Max introduces DNA Tuned, the next generation of nitrogen-infused foam created with dual-sized cell technology.
Much to the delight of early wear-testers, the larger cells in the heel provide plush landings, while smaller cells in the forefoot invite responsive heel-to-toe transitions.
The Glycerin Max is for anyone who wants maximum soft cushioning to provide ultimate ease and comfort in every step. It features a 6mm midsole drop, 35:29 midsole stack height, and a weight of 9.5 oz (women's) and 10.5 oz (men's).
Summer is almost over, but the chase for personal records never ends. Runners should give serious consideration to the Brooks Glycerin Max for their fall and winter workouts.
