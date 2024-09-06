Unlock Your Full Speed Potential With The New HOKA Mach X 2
Deckers Brands' HOKA has been on absolute fire this Summer and now as we approach Fall, the running shoe brand has launched the latest iteration of their propulsive plated daily trainer. HOKA's Mach X 2 builds on the fast, smooth ride of the original Mach X running shoe, now in a lighter package.
Inspired by HOKA's Cielo X1’s race-ready geometry, the brand combined an extra-resilient PEBA-topped midsole and increased rocker profile for a more aggressive toe-off, complete with an extended Pebax plate for enhanced support and propulsion.
“The Mach X franchise is a HOKA favorite for faster-paced training, and we’ve integrated key learnings from the design process of the race-ready Cielo X1 to elevate this design,” said Colin Ingram, VP of Product at HOKA.
“The Mach X 2 represents the next evolution of fast-paced propulsive speed training, and is ready to push any pace, whether you’re lacing up for your next workout or your next PR.”
The Mach X 2 features more PEBA foam underfoot for additional energy return - a new offering for 2024 - and winglets along its full-length Pebax plate for more support and control in strategic zones. The redesigned upper gives the shoe a reduced weight with increased breathability.
HOKA is partnering with Strava to host the HOKA Mach Speed Challenge New York City for the entire month of September where runners and athletes in the -area can put their speed training to the test in a .89 mile segment around the Central Park Reservoir for a chance to win prizes from HOKA.
The Mach X2 is available now in two colorways for men and women at www.HOKA.com and authorized HOKA dealers worldwide for $190.