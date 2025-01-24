Kicks

HOKA's Stylish Hiking Shoes are Ready for Any Adventure

The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX is a stylish and comfortable new long-haul adventure hiker.

Michael Ehrlich

The HOKA Kaha 3 Low GTX in the "Anchor/Gemstone" colorway.
The HOKA Kaha 3 Low GTX in the "Anchor/Gemstone" colorway. / HOKA

HOKA - the Deckers Brands company that continued to take the running world by storm in 2024 - is pushing the envelope even further with a new adventure hiker, the Kaha 3 GTX.

The performance hiker is available in both mid and low versions for men and women, the hiking shoe provides a softer fit and increased durability than previous iterations.

Updated with GORE-TEX Invisible Fit for superior comfort and highlighted by a cushy sockliner, the the new Kaha 3 GTX features a dual-density sugarcane EVA midsole, an achilles-friendly heel collar and a reinforced toe cap for any length of hike on any surface.

Tan HOKA hiking shoe.
The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX High in the "Raw Linen/Oat Milk" colorway. / HOKA

The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX ($240) and Kaha 3 GTX Low ($220) is available now in multiple stylish colorways at HOKA.com, HOKA retail locations and select retail partners.

As the brand's first-ever mid-cut hiker with GORE-TEX Invisible Fit technology, the Kaha 3 GTX provides breathable and waterproof protection with an improved fit.

The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX arrives in core colorways including sea moss/oat milk, raw linen/oat milk, asteroid/yuzu and black/black while the low is featured in an additional eucalyptus/birch option. Both shoes are also available now in a seasonal anchor/gemstone design.

Black HOKA hiking shoe.
The Kaha 3 Low GTX in the "Black/Black" colorway. / HOKA

HOKA's Leather Working Group Gold-Rated waterproof nubuck leather provides durability and protection on the upper, while the mesh lining features 100% recycled polyester for a lighter environmental footprint.

Meanwhile, the quick-lace metal hooks at the ankle make for getting the hiker on and off easily and to ensure quick adjustments on the trail. Designed for both day hikes and multi-day adventures, the Kaha 3 GTX delivers enhanced bounce, improved traction and long-lasting comfort.

Topped off with a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction on loose terrain, the Kaha 3 GTX is available in both mid and low profiles for two uniquely different wearing options.

Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the trail, track and beyond.

More Shoes News

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/Off Court