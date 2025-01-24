HOKA's Stylish Hiking Shoes are Ready for Any Adventure
HOKA - the Deckers Brands company that continued to take the running world by storm in 2024 - is pushing the envelope even further with a new adventure hiker, the Kaha 3 GTX.
The performance hiker is available in both mid and low versions for men and women, the hiking shoe provides a softer fit and increased durability than previous iterations.
Updated with GORE-TEX Invisible Fit for superior comfort and highlighted by a cushy sockliner, the the new Kaha 3 GTX features a dual-density sugarcane EVA midsole, an achilles-friendly heel collar and a reinforced toe cap for any length of hike on any surface.
The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX ($240) and Kaha 3 GTX Low ($220) is available now in multiple stylish colorways at HOKA.com, HOKA retail locations and select retail partners.
As the brand's first-ever mid-cut hiker with GORE-TEX Invisible Fit technology, the Kaha 3 GTX provides breathable and waterproof protection with an improved fit.
The HOKA Kaha 3 GTX arrives in core colorways including sea moss/oat milk, raw linen/oat milk, asteroid/yuzu and black/black while the low is featured in an additional eucalyptus/birch option. Both shoes are also available now in a seasonal anchor/gemstone design.
HOKA's Leather Working Group Gold-Rated waterproof nubuck leather provides durability and protection on the upper, while the mesh lining features 100% recycled polyester for a lighter environmental footprint.
Meanwhile, the quick-lace metal hooks at the ankle make for getting the hiker on and off easily and to ensure quick adjustments on the trail. Designed for both day hikes and multi-day adventures, the Kaha 3 GTX delivers enhanced bounce, improved traction and long-lasting comfort.
Topped off with a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction on loose terrain, the Kaha 3 GTX is available in both mid and low profiles for two uniquely different wearing options.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the trail, track and beyond.