How the UA Halo Collection Represents Under Armour's Past & Future
Just before the start of football season, Under Armour stepped into a new era of footwear with the launch of UA HALO collection.
A trio of performance models reimagine the brand's design philosophy from the ground up while also paying tribute to its rich heritage: Halo Racer, Halo Runner, and Halo Trainer.
The UA HALO was engineered for the everyday athlete, where symmetry, balance, and harmony are both aesthetic choices and functional principles. At the center of this evolution is a design shift.
For the first time in company history, Under Armour's iconic double-arch logo is functionally integrated into the design. It becomes part of the sneaker's structure, while also serving as a visual signature with real performance benefits.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer at Under Armour, about the new collection and the company's crossover appeal among athletes.
What is your sneaker origin story? When did you fall in love with sneakers?
I was born in Morocco and grew up in France, so from an early age I lived between cultures. Sport was my bridge, and it gave me a sense of belonging.
I played all sports growing up and spent hours on the court and field, which is where I discovered the power of footwear. I saw how sneakers were tools for performance and symbols of style, which was always super inspiring.
At the same time, skateboarding culture was exploding around me, and that opened my eyes to shoes as a form of self-expression. That mix of performance and culture is what hooked me, and it’s what drives me today.
The UA HALO shoes came in a three-pack and have the sneaker world buzzing. What was the creative process behind the release of the shoes?
HALO was born from a bold ambition to create a footwear collection that delivers the peak performance Under Armour is known for, all while redefining our design language. We started with our double-arc logo, also known as the Heartbeat of our brand, and evolved it into something dynamic.
Being such a strong form of architecture and the backbone of our identity, we embedded it into the structure of the shoe for the first time. The Heartbeat serves as a visual element and a dynamic arch-support system that provides balance, stability, and comfort with less weight.
From there, we built three distinct models: the Runner, Racer, and Trainer. Each shoe is engineered for a specific purpose but united by symmetry, balance, and harmony.
Every detail, from the HOVR superfoam for energy return to the seamless upper for lockdown, was designed to help athletes feel locked in and capable of anything. HALO truly represents a new era for Under Armour, where performance innovation and brand identity are seamlessly integrated.
What do you want those who buy the HALO’s to experience?
We want them to feel the perfect blend of science and soul. HALO is engineered to deliver game-changing energy return, impact absorption, and stability, so whether you’re running miles, chasing speed, or crushing a workout, you feel supported and unstoppable.
But beyond performance, the collection is about confidence. It’s about stepping into a shoe that looks as good as it performs, signaling a new chapter for us as a brand and for the athlete wearing it.
The biggest success is belief. When I joined, I wanted to work with Kevin (Plank) and the team to reimagine what Under Armour could stand for in footwear and apparel across categories. HALO is a proof point of that vision.
A completely new design language where innovation and aesthetics are inseparable. Beyond that, we’ve reignited energy through collaborations, storytelling, and a sharper operating model that sets us up for long-term growth. But for me, success isn’t just product—it’s seeing the team proud of what we’re building together.
Tell us about the importance behind Under Armour’s We Are Football campaign and working with Gunna.
We Are Football is a global salute to the athletes and communities powering the game. Football is in our brand’s DNA, and this campaign reframes that legacy through a modern lens. It’s about grit, creativity, and pride, but also about identity and culture. We wanted to show that football is not only a sport, but also a lifestyle that connects people everywhere.
Bringing in Gunna was intentional. He’s deeply connected to the game, owning a competitive 7v7 team and living that culture every day. His involvement bridges sport, music, and fashion, amplifying the campaign’s message of individuality and creativity.
For us, it’s about authenticity. When you see Gunna alongside athletes like Justin Jefferson and Diana Flores, it reflects the full ecosystem of football and the cultural energy that drives it forward.
What is your vision for Under Armour product over the next few years?
Our vision is to lead with innovation that serves athletes at every level while creating products that resonate culturally. HALO is a major influence for that future, given the design philosophy is rooted in symmetry, balance, and harmony – like a helix that spirals forward without losing its center.
It represents a new era where performance and brand identity are seamlessly integrated and where every design choice has purpose. The logo-integrated architecture, the use of our key innovations, and the holistic approach to symmetry, balance, and harmony are principles that will guide our footwear and apparel moving forward.
Expect to see more collections that deliver game-changing performance while telling stories that connect with athletes and communities globally.