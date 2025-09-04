Diana Flores Headlines Under Armour's 'We Are Football' Campaign
The NFL season kicks off tonight, and launching alongside it is Under Armour's boldest football campaign yet — We Are Football.
For more than three decades, Under Armour has been rooted in the sport, building game-changing performance gear and supporting athletes at every level. With We Are Football, the brand is reaffirming that commitment to elevating every level of the football ecosystem: flag, 7v7, high school, college, and pros.
Under Armour's partnerships, including its role as the official sponsor of NFL Flag and official partner for NFL performance gear and footwear, underscore how deeply embedded the brand is in the game's culture. The new campaign brings that legacy into focus, celebrating football as a sport and a cultural force.
At its center is a hero film spotlighting a powerful roster of athletes, including Diana Flores, Justin Jefferson, Cam Ward, Jake Ferguson, Luther Burden III, Zay Flowers, and a new generation of rising stars. Rapper Gunna also joins the roster, bridging the worlds of sport and culture.
Mexican Women's National Flag Football team quarterback Diana Flores is one of the most influential figures in the game. She breaks defenders' ankles on the field and barriers off the field. Flores spoke with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI about her role in the campaign, growth of flag football worldwide, and inspiring the next generation of women athletes.
How excited were you when Under Armour asked you to headline the 'We Are Football' campaign?
I was beyond excited. Being invited to headline We Are Football felt like an exciting milestone in my career and for the entire flag football community. Under Armour has always been about elevating athletes and pushing the game forward, and this campaign is a bold celebration of the cultures that shape football today. It's an honor to represent a sport that's growing globally and to stand alongside such an inspiring roster of athletes.
You stole the show in the campaign film. Do you like how it turned out?
I love how it turned out! The energy, the visuals, and the storytelling all felt so authentic to the spirit of the football community. The film captures the swagger and intensity of the game, but also the pride and individuality that make it so special. Seeing flag football represented on such a big stage is powerful, and I'm proud to be part of that moment.
As a trailblazer for women flag football players, what do you see as your role in growing the game?
I see my role as both a player and an advocate for growing the game. For me, it's not only about competing at the highest level, but about opening doors and showing young girls and boys that flag football is truly a sport for everyone.
My greatest blessing is to serve as an ambassador of the game: creating visibility, breaking barriers, and helping build opportunities so that the next generation can change their lives through this sport and achieve their dreams, both on and off the field.
How has Under Armour been as a partner?
Under Armour has supported me as an athlete and an advocate for the sport. From grassroots initiatives to global campaigns, they've helped amplify the message that flag football is here to stay, and that women belong at the center of it. Their commitment to innovation and inclusion makes them a true teammate in growing the game.
All of your on-field footwear and accessories are always super clean. What is some of your favorite Under Armour gear?
Thank you! I try to be really intentional about what I wear on the field; it's part of how I express myself. I love the speed and grip of the UA Blur Pro Cleats, and HeatGear is always a go-to for performance.
UA allows me to feel and look powerful on the field, giving me the confidence to perform at the highest level while staying comfortable at all times. Every piece I wear reflects who I am and how I play.
Is there an athlete you try to model off the field?
Off the field, I look up to Billie Jean King. She's been a true mentor to me, and the way she's broken barriers, elevated women in sports, and built a legacy beyond competition inspires me to think about the impact I can have outside of flag football, too.
Last question: Sports fans are looking to the 2028 Olympics. Do you have a message for the world?
Yes, get ready! This is a truly historic moment for our sport and for athletes everywhere. In 2028, the world is going to witness the greatness of flag football, a game that is fast, dynamic, and inclusive.
On the biggest stage, we'll show how this sport unites people, inspires new generations, and brings a whole new energy to the Olympic Games. I can't wait to see fans from every corner of the globe watching, cheering, and celebrating flag football like never before.
