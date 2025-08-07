Under Armour's Iconic Logo Inspired New UA Halo Shoes
Under Armour has built itself into a sportswear giant thanks to its devotion to developing cutting-edge performance technology.
Today marks a new chapter for the American company as it is stepping into a new era of footwear with the launch of UA HALO — a collection that reimagines the brand’s design philosophy from the ground up.
The UA HALO is built for the everyday athlete, where symmetry, balance, and harmony are both aesthetic choices and functional principles. At the center of this evolution is a design shift.
For the first time in Under Armour's history, the brand's iconic double-arch logo is functionally integrated into the design. It becomes part of the sneaker's structure, while also serving as a visual signature with real performance benefits.
"Every element of UA HALO, from the embedded double-arch logo to the symmetry of the silhouette, was created to reflect a deeper sense of balance, purpose, and performance," says Yassine Saidi, Chief Product Officer at Under Armour.
"It's not only about how the shoe looks, but how it moves with the athlete, how it supports them, and how it expresses who we are as a brand."
UA HALO is a signal of what's next for Under Armour. A more unified, expressive design language and a deeper connection between form and function. The UA HALO lineup includes three distinct models, each grounded in the same design DNA and built with a specific purpose in mind:
UA Halo Racer
The UA Halo Racer ($170) is designed to guide your stride, recapture your energy, and feel alive underfoot so you can just go. The brand says they are ideal for everyday athletes seeking speed and responsiveness.
UA Halo Trainer
The UA Halo Trainer ($150) is featuring the structural support of the double-arc logo and a locked-in seamless upper, The Trainer is built to power through every run, rep, and repeat because the set you want to quit is the one that changes you.
According to Under Armour, these are the perfect for gym-goers and cross-trainers who demand stability and versatility.
UA Halo Runner
The UA Halo Runner ($140) is built with energy-returning cushioning tech and ultra-stable arch support, The Runner delivers a gravity-defying ride, mile after mile. They are designed for everyday athletes and fitness enthusiasts who prioritize comfort, support, and versatility.
"Our logo has always been a symbol of balance, symmetry, and equilibrium," says Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour.
"With UA HALO, we're taking that idea further than ever before. For the first time, our identity is embedded into the very structure of the shoe. It's an exciting step forward and one that reflects where we've come from and more importantly, where we're going."
The UA HALO collection officially launches August 7 and will be available on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses, and select retail partners globally. The debut includes a range of colorways across all three models.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
