KICKS CREW Partners With Sneakers Brand Serious Players Only
KICKS CREW, the leading global digital marketplace for sneakers and apparel, is proud to announce its official partnership with global performance footwear brand Serious Player Only. Founded in 2022, Serious Player Only is a performance basketball brand created by players for players.
With an active community focused on the game and equipment, Serious Player Only collaborates in real-time based on thousands of player feedback. Their mission is to empower serious players to have a voice in their essential gear, particularly basketball shoes, and create products tailored to player needs.
The brand has also entered the NBA by signing stars Lester Quinones and Jonathan Mogbo.
"The performance footwear market has never been short of shoes, yet little do we see brands listen to their consumers and utilize their feedback to improve product development. This core belief is what Serious Player Only was founded on. We adapt high-paced, inclusive innovation cycles based on feedback to accommodate every player.
This new partnership with KICKS CREWwill allow us to reach a global community of players to expand our feedback loop further and deliver high-performance products globally," said Serious Player Only founder Qiqi Yang.
With this partnership, KICKS CREW becomes the official worldwide e-commerce platform to release Serious Player Only products. The partnership with KICKS CREW provides Serious Player Only with a global reach and allows consumers easy access to authentic Serious Player Only products.
The partnership also solidifies KICKS CREW'S role as a bridge for brands reaching for international expansion.
"KICKS CREW is thrilled to partner with Serious Player Only, a brand truly built by players for players. As the only footwear marketplace backed by NBA stars, this partnership is the perfect match, and we're excited to bring their innovative, community-driven approach to a global audience.
We look forward to expanding Serious Player Only's reach and reinforcing KICKS CREW's position as a platform that empowers emerging brands and connects passionate footwear enthusiasts worldwide," said Ross Adrian Yip, COO and Co-Founder of KICKS CREW.
KICKS CREW and Serious Player Only is launching their newfound partnership with the release of the Player1 Plus 'Phantom.' Inspired by the spectacle of lights and colors on the basketball court, this release combines Serious Player Only's elite performance model with luxurious Swarovski crystals.
The shoe features a white upper with iridescent detailing that dynamically shifts with every movement. Certified Swarovski crystals are also strategically placed throughout the shoe, reflecting the precision and power that define the game.
The Serious Player Only Player1 Plus 'Phantom' will be released at 11 a.m. EST/ 8 a.m. PST on January 18, 2025. The shoes will be sold exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and Seriousplayeronly.com for $399 in adult sizes. A giveaway will also be held for the release, and entry can be gained by signing up on the event page.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.