LEGO Says "Just Do It" In Exciting New Partnership With Nike
As kids are starting to head back to school, Nike and the LEGO Group announced a major collaboration coming in 2025 that families worldwide will no doubt get excited about.
The two powerhouse brands shared news of a multi-year partnership that will celebrate sport and creative play, creating new and exciting opportunities for kids around the world.
Kicking off next year, families could see a series of co-branded Nike x LEGO products, content and experiences that combine the imaginative power of LEGO bricks with Nike’s "Just Do It" spirit to invite all kids into play and sport.
“At Nike, we believe in the power of sport to move the world forward, and that starts with kids,” said Cal Dowers, Nike's VP, Global Kids. “We’re committed to creating a more accessible and inclusive future that inspires kids of all ages and abilities to be more active. Together, with the LEGO Group, we’re excited to invite all kids into a new vision of sport and creative play.”
To mark the announcement, Nike and the LEGO Group collaborated on a special digital animation to spark excitement and curiosity of kids, families and adults everywhere that they shared in an Instagram collab post.
The partnership highlights Nike and the LEGO Group’s shared commitment to put creativity, fun, sport and imagination back into play, and inspire, engage and empower kids around the world.
"At the LEGO Group, we believe in the power of play to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow,” added Alero Akuya, VP of Brand Development at the LEGO Group.
“By combining the creativity of LEGO play with the energy and passion of sport we want to inspire new ways for kids to play and be creative. We are excited to partner with NIKE, Inc. on this journey and help reimagine how creative play and sport can unite. Together, we will create unique experiences that will engage and excite kids around the world, inspiring them to explore their imaginations.”
Families can check back in on www.nike.com/lego and www.lego.com/nike for more information and updates leading up to the partnership launch next year. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
