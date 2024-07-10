LOTTO Signs Brooklyn Aces' Pickleball Star Pablo Tellez
Riding the momentum of a recent strategic partnership that allows the brand to join the star-studded ownership group of Major League Pickleball Team Brooklyn Aces, LOTTO has now signed the team's star player.
Pablo Tellez - a top-ranked MLP player recently traded from the Texas Ranchers to the Brooklyn Aces - joins LOTTO’s robust roster of over 300 athletes globally.
In conjunction with the announcement of Tellez, the Italian sports brand launches their first U.S. pickleball collection with retailer DICK’S Sporting Goods featuring a variety of paddles - including the ULTIMO Pro (14mm & 16mm), Ultimo (14mm & 16mm), and Arco (16mm), with retail pricing ranging from $150 to $250 - and footwear options for players of all levels.
“Having the chance to represent a brand like LOTTO with such a long-standing heritage in sports is an amazing opportunity,” said Tellez. “I have never worn more comfortable footwear – LOTTO’s shoes really help me compete at my highest level. I’ve noticed since joining LOTTO a new comfort level on the court and the LOTTO Ultimo Pickleball Paddle has taken my game to the next level.”
In June, LOTTO became the first athletic brand to co-own a professional pickleball team and is now the team’s official apparel sponsor with branding integrated into the Aces logo and on player apparel. The brand joined the celebrity ownership group that includes Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Drake, Michael B. Jordan, among others.
“Adding Pablo Tellez to our roster of pro athletes is a strategic move as we build a presence in pickleball – the fastest growing participation sport in the U.S.,” said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals at WHP Global.
“With our pickleball collection now at DICK’S Sporting Goods stores and online, we are applying the same meticulous approach and attention to detail that has made LOTTO world-renowned for innovation and performance in footwear and apparel for over 50 years.”
DICK’S Sporting Goods serves as the U.S. anchor retail partner for LOTTO’s pickleball products, now available in select DICK’S stores nationwide and online at dicks.com/Lotto.