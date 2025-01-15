Nike's Retro Running Shoes Get New York Yankees Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It is time to party like it is the year 2000. Techy running shoes are back in style, and the New York Yankees are coming off of another World Series appearance.
As we start the new year, Nike has dropped a new colorway of one of its hottest retro runners to honor the Yankees. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is out now in what fans are calling the "Yankees" colorway.
While this is not an official collaboration between Nike and the Yankees, it has not stopped fans from dubbing the shoes after the Bronx Bombers.
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 dropped in the "Yankees" colorway earlier this week. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers online now for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Unfortunately, this baseball-themed style is not available in kid's sizes at this time.
The "Yankees" colorway sports a two-toned upper consisting of Vast Grey and Wolf Grey. Meanwhile, Blue Void provides the perfect contrast while Pale Ivory adds an aged feel to the kicks.
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 features a richly layered design that includes textiles, synthetic suede, and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.
The silhouette's neutral palette makes them a certain win for any outfit your wardrobe throws at you. Taking early 2000s running to modern heights, it's a true tech meets low-key love story.
While these old-school running shoes are no longer considered a performance model, they still contain ample technology. A foam midsole with Zoom Air cushioning offers a responsive, smooth ride. Plus, a plastic caging on the side adds support.
Lastly, Nike added ventilation ports on the heel to keep it airy and comfortable. The rubber outsole gives you durable traction and provides the foundation of the shoe.
Pitchers and catchers report in exactly four weeks, so now is the perfect time for athletes and fans to break in a new pair of sneakers for the upcoming season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.