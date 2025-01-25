On Signs Long-Distance Running Star Yemaneberhan Crippa
Ahead of the 2025 road running season, Swiss sportswear brand On is announcing that Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy is the latest high-profile addition to its athlete team.
Crippa has left his mark on the world stage, winning gold at the 2022 European Championships in Munich in the 10,000m and in the half-marathon distance in 2024 at his home European Championships in Rome.
Crippa has left his mark on the world stage, winning gold at the 2022 European Championships in Munich in the 10,000m and in the half-marathon distance in 2024 at his home European Championships in Rome.
On his decision to join On, Crippa said: "I'm really excited to partner with On, such an innovative and forward-thinking brand that truly understands and supports its athletes. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."
"Yeman is an exceptional athlete with an incredible work ethic and a true passion for the sport. His dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with On's values, and we are confident that he will be a fantastic addition to our team. We are looking forward to supporting him in his journey and dreaming together."
Athletes and fans who want to lace up the same running shoes and apparel as Crippa can check out the brand's selection at On.com.
Crippa was born in Dessie, in north-eastern Ethiopia, growing up with his family until the Eritrean-Ethopia war tore his family apart.
Orphaned by the war, Crippa and some of his brothers and sisters were moved to an orphanage in the capital of Addis Ababa. At seven years old, he and five of his siblings were adopted by an Italian couple and moved to a small village in Trent.
Originally interested in football, Crippa soon realized that his running abilities outshone his footballing skills, and he decided to put his energy and talent into running. He celebrated his international senior debut at the European Championships in Amsterdam in 2018, finishing in eighth place in the 5000m.
Crippa will make his official debut for On at the Edreams Barcelona Half Marathon on February 16. Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the trail, track and beyond.