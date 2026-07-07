PUMA's New Daily Running Shoe Completes Your Rotation

The PUMA Pure NITRO has been my favorite shoe for a while now. I've logged a lot of miles in it and thoroughly loved every one. So when murmurs of the Velocity NITRO 5 started making the rounds, I got curious. How do you improve on something that already felt this good?

PUMA is releasing the Velocity NITRO 5 globally on July 9. Here's a breakdown of what changed and why it matters.

Tech Specs

The PUMA Velocity NITRO 5. | PUMA

The biggest update is the wider NITROFOAM platform. PUMA widened the base under the whole foot, and that single change reshapes the entire ride. A wider footprint means more stability late in a run, when my form starts to break down, and I need the shoe to hold me steady through toe-off.

PUMA paired that with a slightly higher stack height, and the result lands at 35mm in the heel and 27mm in the forefoot, with an 8mm drop. That's a shoe built to protect without feeling clunky.

Weight comes in at 230g in a UK 8 and 190g in a UK 4.5, which keeps it light in hand even with the added cushioning underfoot. PUMA is also backing this build with an expected lifespan of 800km (500 miles), which tells me they built this thing to handle real volume.

Performance Evolution

The PUMA Velocity NITRO 5. | PUMA

This is where the Velocity NITRO 5 earns its keep in PUMA's lineup. It's not chasing raceday numbers like the Deviate NITRO Elite, and it's not the stripped-down, unplated feel of the Deviate Pure NITRO either. It sits in its own lane as the everyday workhorse, the shoe built to absorb whatever training throws at it without asking for a rotation.

Conor Cashin, Product Manager at PUMA, framed it as the shoe that's supposed to do it all without complaint, and after time in the Pure NITRO, I get why PUMA leaned into that same DNA here.

The wider platform and higher forefoot stack are built for maximum energy return, the engineered mesh upper keeps things breathable, and PUMAGRIP handles the outsole so traction stays locked in. This is the shoe I'm reaching for on recovery days, race-prep mileage, and long-weekend miles when I want one pair that does it all.

Shopping Information

The PUMA Velocity NITRO 5. | PUMA

The PUMA Velocity NITRO 5 drops on Thursday, July 9. Athletes can buy the performance running shoes for $140 in adult sizes on PUMA.com, in Puma flagship stores, and through select retailers worldwide.

PUMA continues to build out one of the strongest everyday running lineups in the game, and I'll be putting the Velocity NITRO 5 through its paces the second it lands.

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