The Salomon Aero Blaze 4 Brings Style to Daily Runs

The everyday running shoe category is as crowded as ever. Luckily, the French sportswear brand Salomon has a new trainer that combines strong performance technology and sleek style.

The Salomon Aero Blaze 4 just hit shelves and is ready to help runners seamlessly cross over from everyday activities to road running. The Aero Blaze 4 is the latest installment in Salomon's versatile road-running shoe line.

This performance model is engineered for everyday mileage as well as faster-paced runs. Its lightweight construction, responsive cushioning, and breathable fit create an easy-to-run package. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of trendy everyday runner.

Design Inspiration

The Salomon Aero Blaze 4. | Salomon

The Aero Blaze 4 features an updated optiFOAM² midsole, delivering a refined balance of cushioning and energy return. The reverseCAMBER geometry — inspired by Salomon's ski heritage — supports smooth, efficient movement.

The silhouette also introduces a new engineered mesh upper. The mesh wraps across the foot, delivering targeted support and flexibility while improving airflow in hot conditions. The curved midsole shape promotes fluid heel-to-toe transitions, helping runners easily maintain rhythm and pace.

A lightly cushioned tongue enhances step-in comfort. Underfoot, a road-specific contaGRIP outsole provides reliable traction on dry and wet asphalt. Optimized outsole zoning reduces excess material while maintaining durability in high-wear areas.

Technical Specifications

The Salomon Aero Blaze 4. | Salomon

Salomon offered a detailed breakdown of technical specifications to help runners better understand if the fit and design is right for them.

The silhouette weighs 240g (Men 8.5UK) / 204g (Women 6.5UK), and the stack height is Heel: 35mm / Forefoot: 27mm (8mm drop).

This running shoe is best for training and athletes who run 2-3 times per week. The ideal terrain is asphalt and roads, or city parks. Its regular width and traditional lacing system make it versatile for most foot shapes.

Shopping Information

The Salomon Aero Blaze 4. | Salomon

The Salomon Aero Blaze 4 recently launched at a retail price of $140 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from four distinctive men's and women's colorways at salomon.com. Best of all, runners can expect more fashionable designs to drop over the coming months.

Salomon did not disappoint with the new Aero Blaze 4. Yes, it looks sharp enough to wear around the city. But it's also built to help get runners back on track with their daily workouts.

Summer is just getting started, and now is the perfect time to invest in a pair of trendy, everyday runners. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.