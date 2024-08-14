Recovery Footwear Brand OOFOS Launches New Sneaker
In training and competition, recovery is as important as performance and OOFOS has made a major business in supporting athletes at all levels in their recovery journeys.
The leader in active recovery footwear - seen on the feet of South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, among others - OOFOS has recently launched a new recovery sneaker, the OOmy Stride.
Showcasing a new platform for the first time, the OOmy Stride surrounds the foot with the brand's revolutionary OOfoam™ technology to deliver the best fit and feel from heel-strike to toe-off. Additional features include:
- Breathable 4-Way Stretch Upper: Offers superior mobility for your active lifestyle.
- Pillowed Heel Cushion: Provides extra comfort and support for your Achilles.
- Engineered Knit Collar: Adds a refined look and feel.
- Adaptable Lacing System: Ensures an optimal fit tailored to your feet.
- Antimicrobial Footbed Lining: Keeps your shoes fresher for longer.
- Rounded Heel Geometry: Designed to enhance impact absorption with every stride.
- Deeper Flex Grooves: For increased traction and longevity.
"Our newest advancement is one we've been excited about for quite some time," said Lou Panaccione, OOFOS Co-founder and CEO. "As the pioneers of Active Recovery footwear, we are constantly looking for ways to improve upon our one-of-a-kind technology to help make our customers feel even better and to provide styles that fit all aspects of their lives. And with the OOmy Stride, we have accomplished that."
According to the brand, the combination of OOfoam™ technology and OOFOS' patented footbed design are proven to absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam and reduce up to 47% of energy exertion on the ankles.
Through a 2022 Resilience Code study and a 2018 University of Virginia School of Medicine Speed Clinic, this innovative combination of technology reduces load rates by up to 88%, decreases compressive stresses and helps enhance mobility and gait patterns, so athletes can recover faster.
“The OOmy Stride is a significant evolution in our Active Recovery footwear line,” shared Dan Hobson, Head of Design at OOFOS. “We set out to make the best in recovery footwear even better by enhancing our fit and feel with new features that help improve impact absorption, traction and longevity.”
The OOmy Stride is available now in both men's (electro, black, and glacier colorways) and women's (emerald, black, and stardust colorways) styles for $159.95 at OOFOS.com.
Further Reading: NBA fans ask why Jordan Poole is getting a player-exclusive Nike sneaker.