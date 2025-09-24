The Recovery Brand OOFOS Launches Its First Leather Sneaker
OOFOS, the leading global active recovery footwear brand famous for its slides and sandals, has officially kicked off the Fall season with its highly anticipated first foray into leather sneakers.
The Massachusetts-based company's latest launch, the Club+, arrives in black and white colorways for men and women, offering a combination of style and comfort.
The versatile sneaker fuses lightweight design, a stretch collar, premium leather, and no-tie elastic laces for those always on the go.
Online shoppers can choose between two bold colorways of the the OOFOS Club+ ($140 in adult sizes) at OOFOS.com.
According to OOFOS, the Club+ is engineered to match ultimate comfort with classic styling, so you look great and feel your best, anywhere.
The brand's latest drop features OOFOS' proprietary OOfoam technology, which absorbs 37% more impact than traditional shoes, and a patented footbed design that reduces stress on knees, ankles, and other joints.
Nine out of 10 OOFOS customers report relief while wearing the brand, and every pair of shoes carries the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, ensuring that they promote good foot health.
The Club+ is OOFOS' latest shoe launch following such drops as their recent Foot Joy slide collaboration and their OOmy Zen active recovery sneaker. The hightop minimalist sneaker recreates the feeling of wearing a slide with socks, the best of what OOFOS has to offer.
Outside of footwear launches, the brand has been innovating in the sports marketing space - at the professional and collegiate levels - with such partnerships as with the University of South Carolina women's basketball practice squad to their most recent venture with Her Campus Media (HCM), the top media and marketing ecosystem for college women.
OOFOS is now the official recovery footwear sponsor of the Her Campus Athletic Club, featuring more than 1,500 college athletes who have the opportunity to opt into a partnership with the brand.
From an individual athlete perspective, OOFOS has partnered with the likes of South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, former NFL quarterbacks Derek Carr and Alex Smith, and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, among others.
