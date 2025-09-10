Gymshark Launches Its First Gym Shoe With R.A.D Collaboration
There is a new player in the sneaker game, expanding its major global presence in the gym to footwear. Two of the UK's biggest performance brands, Gymshark and R.A.D, have teamed up for a collection of two shoe models.
Gymshark, the worldwide gymwear brand and fitness community, has launched its first foray in the footwear space by tapping performance footwear brand R.A.D to bring to life the limited-edition One V2 and R-1 sneakers.
Both brands - founded by British Ben's - Ben Francis of Gymshark and Ben Massey of R.A.D have each level-upped their games with this collaboration.
The R.A.D One V2 is built for all-around training, delivering 360-degree stability for lifting, ultimate grip, durability, and flexibility, while the R-1 is a lightweight and versatile cross-training shoe, designed for gym, HIIT, and run training.
Arriving with Gymshark's logo and in the brand's trademark muted color palette - featuring White Silver, Weighted Purple, Pebble Gray, and Triple Black - the two new shoes each arrive for $150 in adult sizes.
"We knew that if we were to bring out a shoe, it needed to not only look great, but also one that was going to perform," Francis said. "One that the community would love and use both in and out of the gym."
"I've been a huge fan of what R.A.D has been doing from the outset - as a brand, Ben and the team have changed the game in the training footwear space," Francis continued.
"R.A.D shoes aren't just built for performance - they also look better than any other performance shoe you'll find on the gym floor.
This footwear collaboration comes ahead of Gymshark opening the brand's first North American flagship store in New York later this year. The Gymshark x R.A.D footwear collection launches on Sept. 10 at gymshark.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the gym and beyond.
More Footwear News
Interview: Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his footwear legacy and what's next.
The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' takes flight on Saturday.
The Whitaker Group and New Balance 740 "Willful Bias" channels golf swagger.
The New Balance 770 has been redesigned for skating.
Damian Lillard's tenth signature adidas basketball shoe is just $72 online.