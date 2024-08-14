Fans Question Why Nike is Giving Jordan Poole a Sneaker
There has been more talk about signature sneakers than ever before. The rise in WNBA stars launching signature lines and Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles asking adidas for his own shoes has led to a larger conversation about the complex issue on social media.
Some fans want more athletes rewarded with shoes, while others think it is getting watered down. The latest example involves Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole.
Last August, Poole signed a contract extension with Nike. The deal included plans to make Poole the face of the Nike G.T. Cut series. Yesterday, pictures of a player-exclusive colorway designed for Poole surfaced on social media.
The 25-year-old will wear the white and gold kicks in the upcoming NBA season. They are not a signature sneaker but a player-exclusive colorway that includes Poole's logos on the heels and insoles.
That did not stop NBA fans from reacting strongly to the news on social media. Some fans celebrated Poole, while others questioned why he got a player-exclusive colorway.
Some of the funnier comments on the Nice Kicks Instagram post included, "Noah (Lyles) can complain about Poole having a shoe. That would be fair." Another person said, "How many times they gonna remix Kobe shoes?"
One fan compared Poole's sneakers to the movie Space Jam, saying, "Y'all remember in Space Jam when they all lost their talent and skill to the monsters? That's what happens when you put on a Poole PE shoe."
Whether athletes and fans love or hate the shoe, they will have the opportunity to buy this player-exclusive basketball shoe on November 11 for $190 in adult sizes.
Last season, Poole averaged 17.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Wizards. It was a dip in production compared to his numbers the previous season for the Golden State Warriors. Even worse, the Wizards finished with the second-worst record in the NBA.
Maybe lacing up his own player-exclusive sneakers will help Poole regain his form on the hardwood. It certainly cannot hurt. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Related News: Austin Reaves' signature sneakers drop in 'Year of the Dragon' colorway.