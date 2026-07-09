Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Atlanta's Angel Reese, Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell)

Several playoff-caliber teams are in action on Thursday night in the WNBA, including the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever, who are battling for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, and it has dropped all the way down to the No. 7 seed in the league. Meanwhile, the Dream are looking to snap a five-game skid when they host the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Here’s a quick look at the full slate of games tonight:

Seattle Storm @ Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces @ Portland Fire

Indiana Fever @ Phoenix Mercury

There are a few star players that are either out or up in the air on Thursday, as Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson is listed as questionable while Caitlin Clark is not expected to play in the second night of a back-to-back against the Mercury.

That certainly changes the calculus when it comes to betting on some of these games, and I’ve decided to stay away from taking a side, as many of those picks have caused a bit of a slump in my daily WNBA picks.

Instead, I’m targeting a pair of player props for this three-game slate, including a play that cashed on Wednesday night for Indiana star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Let’s bounce back on Thursday night!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 52-43 (+0.11 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 227-206-2 (+3.01 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Angel Reese 11+ Rebounds (-146)

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Angel Reese 11+ Rebounds (-146)

This season, Angel Reese is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game for the Dream, and she’s picked up 12 or more boards in four of her last five games.

She did fall short of this total against Seattle on June 27, grabbing nine rebounds, but I still believe this is a great matchup for the All-Star forward. Seattle is dead last in the WNBA in rebound percentage, and it ranks 14th in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

Reese should be able to push her season average in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that she’s picked up 11 or more rebounds in 12 of her 21 appearances this season.

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Kelsey Mitchell’s impressive season from beyond the 3-point line continued on Wednesday night, as she was 5-for-9 from deep and scored 29 points in Indiana’s loss to the Sparks.

Now, Mitchell is shooting 40.7 percent from 3 in the 2026 season, and she’s attempted nine or more 3-pointers in four of her last five games.

The star guard was 3-for-10 and 7-for-9 from beyond the arc in two meetings with Phoenix late last month, yet oddsmakers still have her at -159 to hit three or more shots from deep on Thursday.

The Mercury rank last in the WNBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game (9.9), and they are 14th in opponent 3-point percentage. With Clark out, Mitchell should have a massive role in the Indiana offense on Thursday, so I love taking her at this number against one of the weaker defenses in the league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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