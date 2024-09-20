Saucony & Jae Tips Launch ‘To-Do List’ Sneaker Collection
Global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony has teamed up with Bronx artist Jae Tips for a third time, now to launch the To-Do List Collection a vibrant and colorful selection of sneakers for adults and kids.
Launching globally on September 20, the collection features two colorways of Saucony's ProGrid Omni 9 and two kids' Shadow 6000s that Jae Tips' two children modeled in the brand's campaign. Each shoe is available in Purple/Pink and Tank/Pink options.
“I’m excited to continue the journey with Saucony and bring these new designs to life,” Jae Tips said. “In a big city, with countless tasks on your to-do list, having a comfortable pair of shoes is essential. The ProGrid Omni 9 and Shadow 6000s were the perfect canvas for my creative expression, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it.”
The The "To-Do List" collection in inspired by the Bronx lifestyle, with a focus on a vibrant array of colors and a dedication to reliable and comfortable sneakers.
Not only is each shoe packaged in a custom designed Jae Tips box, but each colorful sneaker features a custom sock liner and graphic heel prints and tongue badging.
“There has been a ton of buzz surrounding the To-Do List collection since Jae teased it at Paris Fashion Week in June, we’re super excited about our upcoming global launch,” said Russ Pope, Saucony’s senior brand marketing manager. “
"Jae Tips is an integral member of the Saucony family, and our partnership provides the brand tremendous energy because of our strong alignment on values, community, and of course product and design," Pope added. "We feel very fortunate to be able to work together and are excited to share this drop.”
This latest collaboration follows an award-winning year for Jae Tips and Saucony, who received the 2023 FNAA Collaboration Of The Year award and Collaborator of The Year from Nice Kicks.
Jae Tips' "To-Do List" collection - the adult ProGrid Omni 9 ($180) and kids Shadow 6000 ($85) - is available now on Saucony.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the sports and fashion worlds.