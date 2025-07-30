Shop Bryson DeChambeau's Reebok Outfit from Happy Gilmore 2
American golf star Bryson DeChambeau made more than just a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2; he made a fashion statement. DeChambeau was decked out in Reebok’s new golf collection, fusing performance tech with retro flair.
DeChambeau's on-screen look drew inspiration from Gilmore's fearless, power-driven approach to the game with modern athletic precision. Engineered for movement and performance, the fit was unmistakably Reebok, ready for the new era of golf.
Fans of the movie and fans of DeChambeau's can get the look on Reebok.com. Below is what online shoppers must know.
- Reebok Nano Golf Shoes ($130): Reebok's new golf shoes are as modern as your game. They are spikeless and built with responsive Floatride performance foam to keep golfers comfortable for eighteen holes. The raised lugs keep athletes grounded, and a TPU Torsion Shank ensures stability with every swing.
- Short Sleeve Bonded Micro Pique Polo Shirt ($75): This men's Reebok golf polo keeps you cool and comfortable from the driving range to the back nine. Pique has plenty of stretch, allowing for ultimate movement during each swing. Even better, the RBK-DRY wicks sweat to keep you dry on sunny days.
- The Favorite Golf Pants ($75): Your favorite golfer's favorite golf pants. Four-way stretch fabric allows for kneeling, bending, and swinging with ease. The RBK-DRY wicks sweat to keep you dry and focused, while a button and zip closure provide the classic look of chinos.
Reebok made a huge splash when it re-entered the performance golf market in March 2025. DeChambeau helped usher in the new era of Reebok Golf alongside NBA legend Allen Iverson, whose retro hoop shoes have been redesigned for the golf course.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from golf and the rest of the sports world.
