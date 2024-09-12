Brooks Running Supports Philadelphia Youth Programs
Later this month, Brooks Running will take an active part in the MileUp Program's 5K race (Philadelphia Distance Run). The run is powered by Students Run Philly Style (SRPS), the organization behind the MileUp program.
Over the years, organizers of the annual race have partnered with community stakeholders like the NorthEast Treatment (NET) Centers, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (PDAO), and Drexel University’s Center for Nonviolence and Social Justice.
As MileUp heads into its 10th season in the fall of 2024, the program has grown and deepened its support of over 100 students who have participated in a 12-week season to complete either the Broad Street 10-miler or the Philadelphia Half Marathon.
One of the shining examples of the program's success is Erika Kemp. She won the 2023 Philadelphia Distance Run and said, "MileUp is an incredible program that embodies the power of running. The qualities and habits kids build during the program to run either the 10-miler or half-marathon are the same positive traits that will power them forward in life and they can fall back on when things get tough.
The commitment, perseverance and joy of setting and achieving goals through running gives them a positive experience to draw from later and a safe activity to engage in right now."
Kemp continued, "Hearing from the students how cool it was to see someone who looks like me (and them) competing in the professional fields of elite marathons was enough to push their curiosity about running just far enough to get them on that start line is everything.
Being a professional athlete in the sport also shows them that the sky is the limit, and they can take the sport as far as they want, whether it's a healthy lifetime hobby or they find themselves on the start line at the Olympics someday!"
Mariana Folco, Director of Programs at Students Run Philly Style, leads and support the program team who works together to plan and implement meaningful experiences for our students and volunteer running leaders.
Folco bragged on Kemp's success, saying, "Athletes like Erika Kemp can have a tremendous impact on students' abilities to believe in themselves and what they can achieve. Erika highlighted for our students the importance of being curious and letting that curiosity spark motivation, rather than limiting themselves in what they set out to do - whether that be in running, in school, or in other aspects of life."
Folco continued, "Erika highlighted the importance of representation in sports and leadership and inspired students by allowing them to see someone who looks like them at all levels of sport and career. Erika and other athletes like her can help encourage students to set hard goals for themselves, look for the support they need to reach them, and ultimately let themselves wonder: "if I can do this, what can I do next?"
Alongside the leadership team, I maintain our partnerships with stakeholders for program initiatives such as races, events, gear, program evaluation, and collaboration with peer organizations. As an entire staff — we cheer extra loud, high five with abandon, and celebrate our students and mentors with pompoms and cowbells at every chance we get!
According to Folco, the MileUp program was developed with an eye towards health equity and social justice, by building on SRPS' now 20-year history of serving Philadelphia youth through its sports-based mentoring model that helps young people build resilience, confidence, meaningful relationships and self-regulatory skills for a healthy lifestyle.
Folco identified some of the issues facing Philadelphia youth. "One of the major challenges we know to be facing Philadelphia youth, and particularly youth of color, is their disproportionate exposure to traumatic experiences and overwhelming stress. These experiences are often linked to decreased health and educational outcomes, increased juvenile delinquency, and often leave young people without the social support or coping skills they need when facing high levels of stress.
Folco continued, "I'm hopeful about the future of running and the steps that have been taken towards making running a more inclusive space, and I know that there is still room to grow as a community and sport. Our young people are the future and they have thoughts and ideas about how they want this space to look."
Folco hopes that participants form deep meaningful relationships, friendships, and systems of support that stay with them for years after they leave the program.
"I hope that they learn something new about themselves and that they walk away believing in themselves and what they can achieve within the running community and beyond."