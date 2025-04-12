This Chef-Approved ‘Tank Boot’ is Built to Survive Restaurant Life
Innovative work shoe brand Snibbs - which launched during the pandemic in 2020 - has changed the footwear game for chefs, servers, nurses, and doctors and now enters the boot world for the first time.
The Los Angeles-based company has launched the Pro boot, combining non-slip durability with modern, streetwear-inspired design.
Debuting in three colorways - Eclipse Black, Black Speckle, and Kentucky Blue - the water repellent Pro ($170) is built to withstand tough indoor and outdoor environments.
According to Snibbs, their latest offering is made from nearly 100% recycled or eco-friendly materials and is the ideal footwear choice for outdoor enthusiasts, grill or pitmasters, chefs, baristas, brewers, winemakers, warehouse workers, and anyone on their feet all day.
Snibbs Co-Founder and Chef Daniel Shemtob - of The Lime Truck and all-star winner on Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race” - noticed the need for a more "robust, versatile and rugged" shoe.
So, he worked closely with Co-Founder and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe and Creative Director/Head of Special Projects Brett Golliff (Nike, adidas, New Balance, Chevrolet) to design the Pro as a "utilitarian tank" that combines practicality with a modern aesthetic.
“Since launching Snibbs in 2020, we immediately saw the need for a boot that was original, and
could handle the demands of both a professional kitchen and a tough, outdoor environment," said Shemtob.
According to Shemtob, he and the team have wear-tested the Pro - their most rugged, cushioned shoe to date - across cities, forests, and deserts for the past few years.
“The Pro is the boot I wish existed when I was on my feet for 12-hour shifts. It’s tough enough for the kitchen, sleek enough for the city, and comfortable enough to wear all day,” Shemtob continued.
Key design features of the Snibbs Pro include a knit that is crafted from recycled yarns and a custom-developed, high-energy foam that ensures maximum cushioning and stability, which is important for long hours on your feet.
The slip-on and off design with a heel lip allows for easy removal that is perfect for busy or messy hands, either in the kitchen or outdoors.
The water-resistant vegan leather, a puncture-proof “strobel” board, and non-slip rubber provide protection against spills, heat, and uneven terrain. Finally, the EVA - made from biodegradable Midori - and vegan upper is treated with a protective coating to help speed up spill and mess cleaning.
The Pro debut follows up the recently released Snibbs x Hedley & Bennett Orbit SE sneaker that benefited the non-profit Restaurants Care, which provided grants for food and beverage workers impacted by the Los Angeles fires.
According to the brand, limited-edition collaborations with the likes of culinary icons Nancy Silverton and Andrew Zimmern are next for Snibbs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
