Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm Jr: Who has better Air Jordans?
Everywhere you look, our dress code is relaxed. It's not just in the office where quarter-zips have steadily replaced dress shirts; it's all over. Like most facets of American life, we can see ourselves in the reflection of baseball.
Look no further than the New York Yankees. The most prestigious franchise in MLB has loosened up on facial hair and is starting to resemble every other team in the league for better or worse.
The changing direction is especially apparent with two All-Stars signed with Jordan Brand - Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Judge rocks cleats in team colors, while Chisholm rocks kicks in face-melting colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of both players' latest cleats. You decide which style is better.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm did not start his career with Jumpman. However, it had been a goal to sign with Jordan Brand since Michael Jordan issued a challenge to him as a kid. The rest is history.
Do not get us wrong; Chisholm is not above wearing general-release colorways of retro Air Jordan cleats. Throughout this season, he has worn the Air Jordan 11 in the "Legend Blue" colorway (available for $220 on the Nike website).
However, Chisholm likes to stand out with his play and footwear. In addition to the occasional player-exclusive style, the utility player is capable of pulling off incredible custom colorways - most notably on the Air Jordan 1 High.
Baseball's traditionalists may not appreciate the eye-catching kicks. However, the younger generation eats up Chisholm's cleats, which look like they came straight out of a video game.
Aaron Judge
Judge has been the face of Jumpman's baseball division since he officially signed his sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023.
For the past two seasons, Judge has worn general-release and player-exclusive colorways.
Most of Judge's most colorful kicks have come as part of larger collections produced by Jordan Brand to celebrate specific moments and holidays.
However, Judge often keeps it simple with colorways that match the Yankees' iconic uniforms: Midnight Blue, white, and a touch of grey. It is hard to go wrong with that formula.
Fans can decide which player has the better style. Even better, they can expect both players to show off more fire cleats as the Yankees defend their American League Championship this season.
