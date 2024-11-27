Trinidad James' Saucony Collaboration Honors Basketball Legend
To say that women's basketball - at every level - is having a moment would be the understatement of the century. From the record-breaking fan attendance, to social media engagement numbers, to apparel sales to athlete brand partnerships, female hoopers are more than athletes.
To celebrate where the game is today and to honor the past, Saucony and Trinidad James' HOMMEWRK brand have redesigned two sneakers, the Spot-Bilt Sonic Hi and Low that are now officially on sale.
The Hi honors the trailblazing legacy of Luisa Harris, considered the "Godmother of Basketball." She was the first Black woman to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the first woman to ever be drafted to the NBA.
The orange high top sneaker features a corduroy material upper and leather overlays with the back heel including a 1976 embroidery representing the start of women’s basketball in the Olympics. Additional design elements include a hair clip lace lock, braided tongue label and crackled texture on back heel.
The collaboration also includes a low version of the Sonic that is nicknamed the "coach's shoe." The Spot-Bilt Sonic Low celebrates the success, fearlessness, and identity of female leaders across the game.
The cream-based shoe is highlighted by a premium nubuck upper with metallic gold leather accents, custom debossed tongue details and custom graphic asymmetrical sockliners.
James and HOMMEWRK had a major presence at the recent ComplexCon, where they showcased both Saucony sneakers and revealed matching orange players jackets created with A Herd Of Bison.
The Complex "Full Size Run" co-host James is now hosting a social media contest for students to win their own jacket, a pair of sneakers or cash. Both styles - which were unveiled earlier this year - are available now at Saucony.com for $140 (Low) and $180 (Hi).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.