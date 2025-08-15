Saucony's Fall Marathons Collection Honors Host Cities
With fall marathon season right around the corner, long-distance runners need the proper footwear for stability and comfort on any terrain. To equip athletes with the ideal shoes for training and race day, Saucony is releasing new models as part of its Fall Marathons Collection.
With four silhouettes representing four iconic host cities, each Saucony in the collection is inspired by the unique culture of its city while delivering the performance you count on from the Endorphin Speed 5 and Kinvara 16.
The Sydney Endorphin Speed 5 ($175) reflects Australian pride with its bold green and gold colorway, along with a subtle continent outline and iconic kangaroo crossing signs, paying tribute to the sporting spirit of Australia.
Built for speed and smoothness, the Endorphin Speed 5 comes equipped with a nylon plate and responsive PWRRUN PB cushioning with lightweight engineered mesh for an even more comfortable fit, an excellent choice for fast-paced runs and everyday usage.
The Berlin Endorphin Speed 5 ($175) takes inspiration from the city’s vibrant graffiti and street art culture, the Berlin model's expressive graphics that capture the city's energetic spirit.
Plus, its newly designed nylon plate and responsive PWRRUN PB cushioning come together for snappy transitions and a fast ride.
The Chicago Kinvara 16 ($130) draws inspiration from the iconic city flag, featuring its blue and white colors and four six-pointed red stars that honor monumental events in the city's history. The Kinvara 16 is an everyday lightweight trainer, re-engineered for an even smoother, more energized ride.
It has an upgraded PWRRUN cushioning for better bounce and durability, plus a refined geometry for fluid transitions. This model is specifically designed for runners who like to keep things light, quick, and comfortable.
The New York City Endorphin Speed 5 ($175) edition infuses his signature bold graphics into performance footwear, paying homage to the man who made the streets his canvas. The colorway is inspired by the iconic artist Keith Haring.
Meanwhile, the model is built to go fast and feel smooth. Its newly designed nylon plate and responsive PWRRUN PB cushioning come together for snappy transitions and a fast ride perfect for you to hit the streets.
While the Sydney collection has already launched, the Berlin, New York City, and Chicago collections drop on September 1, 2025.
