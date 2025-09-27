Saucony Drops Two New Shoes for Its Elevated SILO Collection
Global performance and lifestyle brand Saucony unveiled its latest Saucony SILO collection, a fusion of heritage, luxury, and performance, at Paris Fashion Week in June. The footwear capsule is now available at retail.
Featuring two new silhouettes and multiple fan-favorite sneakers, the new collection is a collaboration with such creatives as set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall.
Designed with precision, the Saucony SILO collection is "a deliberate balance of heritage, material innovation, and form," according to Brian Moore, the brand's chief product officer.
Highlighted by the trail-inspired Trekker S and the walking-shoe tribute Momentum S, the Saucony SILO collection also features updated colorways of Grid X Ultra S ($235), Gripper S ($145), 586i S ($175), and Kinvara 1 S ($180).
According to Saucony, both new sneakers reference archival models but are then twisted, elevated, and modernized within the "SILO design ethos" to create new products for today.
The Trekker S ($250) arrives in "Black, Pine/Sand" and "Mauve/Shale" options. It blends Exodus 4 tooling with PWRRUN Foam and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for enhanced comfort and grip. Per the brand, the Trekker S is a singular take on the humble hiking shoe, one that prioritizes form without sacrificing function.
“With the AW25 collection, we looked to explore how our archive and performance designs can coexist in a more intentional way, utilizing elevated and expressive storytelling,” said Paul RuPles, creative director for Saucony SILO.
The Momentum S ($180) touches down in "Black/Iron," "Currant/Nirvana," and "Parchment/Ivory" colorways. It features a contrasting patent leather and mesh two-tone upper, full-grain leather lining, detailed stitching, metallic accents, and a PWRRUN + XT-600 outsole.
The new capsule builds on the momentum of Saucony's “Purity in Form Part I" and "Part II" launches, the most recent featuring collaborations with set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall.
“It’s an opportunity to reimagine Saucony’s legacy through a more cultural, design-driven lens, pushing boundaries while staying grounded in what makes Saucony iconic,” added RuPles.
The Saucony SILO collection is available now globally in retail via select retailers and at sauconysilo.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running and lifestyle worlds and beyond.
