Saucony Drops Two New Shoes for Its Elevated SILO Collection

The fashion-forward Saucony SILO collection features two new shoe silhouettes.

Michael Ehrlich

The Saucony SILO Trekker S in the "Mauve/Shale" colorway.
The Saucony SILO Trekker S in the "Mauve/Shale" colorway. / Saucony

Global performance and lifestyle brand Saucony unveiled its latest Saucony SILO collection, a fusion of heritage, luxury, and performance, at Paris Fashion Week in June. The footwear capsule is now available at retail.

Featuring two new silhouettes and multiple fan-favorite sneakers, the new collection is a collaboration with such creatives as set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall.

Designed with precision, the Saucony SILO collection is "a deliberate balance of heritage, material innovation, and form," according to Brian Moore, the brand's chief product officer.

Saucony SILO Trekker S in Mauve/Shale
Saucony SILO Trekker S in Mauve/Shale / Saucony

Highlighted by the trail-inspired Trekker S and the walking-shoe tribute Momentum S, the Saucony SILO collection also features updated colorways of Grid X Ultra S ($235), Gripper S ($145), 586i S ($175), and Kinvara 1 S ($180).

According to Saucony, both new sneakers reference archival models but are then twisted, elevated, and modernized within the "SILO design ethos" to create new products for today.

The Trekker S ($250) arrives in "Black, Pine/Sand" and "Mauve/Shale" options. It blends Exodus 4 tooling with PWRRUN Foam and a Vibram Megagrip outsole for enhanced comfort and grip. Per the brand, the Trekker S is a singular take on the humble hiking shoe, one that prioritizes form without sacrificing function.

Saucony SILO Momentum S in Currant/Nirvana
Saucony SILO Momentum S in Currant/Nirvana / Saucony

“With the AW25 collection, we looked to explore how our archive and performance designs can coexist in a more intentional way, utilizing elevated and expressive storytelling,” said Paul RuPles, creative director for Saucony SILO.

The Momentum S ($180) touches down in "Black/Iron," "Currant/Nirvana," and "Parchment/Ivory" colorways. It features a contrasting patent leather and mesh two-tone upper, full-grain leather lining, detailed stitching, metallic accents, and a PWRRUN + XT-600 outsole.

The new capsule builds on the momentum of Saucony's “Purity in Form Part I" and "Part II" launches, the most recent featuring collaborations with set designer Hannah Knowles, stylist Abby Adler, and choreographer Jasiah Marshall.

Purple and pink Saucony shoes.
Footwear from the Saucony SILO collection. / Saucony

“It’s an opportunity to reimagine Saucony’s legacy through a more cultural, design-driven lens, pushing boundaries while staying grounded in what makes Saucony iconic,” added RuPles.

The Saucony SILO collection is available now globally in retail via select retailers and at sauconysilo.com.

Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

