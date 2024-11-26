Lamar Jackson Rocks 'De La Soul' Nike Dunks Before Ravens Win
In the Spring of 1989, the iconic hip hop trio De Soul asked, "Can it be my De La Clothes, or is it just my De La Soul?" For Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the answer is both.
Last night, Jackson completed 16-22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Even better for our readers, Jackson brought the heat before Monday Night Football.
Jackson wore the Nike SB Dunk Low in the 'De La Soul' colorway. The sneakers were released in May 2015 for $135 in adult sizes and now have an average resale price of $679 on StockX.
The Nike SB Dunk Low 'De La Soul' colorway drew inspiration from the "3 Feet High and Rising" album cover. That was the debut studio album by the legendary hip hop group.
The exact kicks worn by Jackson were released alongside the Nike SB Dunk High in an alternate white 'De La Soul' colorway. The 2015 collaboration was a re-release of the 2005 installment, but the colorways were flipped.
This 'De La Soul' colorway sports a Baroque Brown upper with Dark Green Elephant print overlays. The heel panel features a vinyl graphic that is a direct nod to the album cover. Meanwhile, the Swooshes, laces, heel tab, and tongue branding appear in Altitude Green.
Despite being one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson does not have an official footwear sponsor. While it costs the Ravens quarterback money, it grants him more freedom to wear different sneaker brands.
Jackson rocks different brands like adidas, ASICS, and Nike. While he always keeps the sneaker community on its toes, Jackson does seem to have a strong affinity for Nike Dunk Lows.
One day Jackson will eventually sign a sneaker deal. But until then, football fans can expect the Ravens quarterback to keep representing different brands with his pregame outfits. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.