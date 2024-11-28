Brandin Podziemski Debuts First Signature Sneaker
New signature sneaker lines are springing up all over the NBA like weeds. Once reserved for established players in the league, smaller brands are betting big on rising stars by launching basketball shoes in their name.
The latest promising player to get his own hoop shoe is Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski. The 21-year-old debuted his first signature sneaker during last night's 105-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Podziemski debuted the Rigorer BP 1 in a hot pink and metallic silver colorway. Currently, there is no official release information for Podziemski's debut basketball shoe. However, it is expected to launch in early 2025.
Rigorer is a familiar name among West Coast basketball fans, and the Chinese sportswear brand also sponsors Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.
Rigorer launched Reaves' signature sneaker line in August 2023 and has remained competitive by providing solid performance technology and exciting colorways at an affordable price. The brand will likely follow the same formula when promoting Podziemski's signature line.
Golden State selected Podziemski with the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. The late first-round pick paid off as Podziemski ended up earning 2024 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors after proving to be a reliable role player on the playoff team.
Following his standout rookie campaign, Podziemski signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with Rigorer. Podziemski said at the time of the announcement, "Growing up, I always dreamed of having my own signature shoes, and seeing the success of Austin Reaves' line convinced me that Rigorer was the right choice.
"My goal for the upcoming season is to be the best version of myself and help my team win. Having my own shoes with Rigorer's innovative design will help me achieve that," he concluded.
So far this season, Podziemski is off to a slow start. However, his play and sneakers are sure to heat up as the season progresses.