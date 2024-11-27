Stephen Curry Treats Warriors Fans to 'Dub Nation' & 'The City' Shoes
Black Friday is less than 48 hours, but Curry Brand and Under Armour are already in the giving spirit for the holiday season. Earlier today, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's signature sneakers dropped in two fan-favorite colorways.
The Curry 12 'Dub Nation' and the Curry 6 FloTro 'The City' are now available on UA.com exclusively for UA Rewards members.
The performance basketball shoes will officially drop this Friday, November 29, in adult, grade school, and pre-school sizes, just in time to score the perfect holiday gift for the Warriors fan in your life.
The Curry 12 'Dub Nation' ($140) is a fresh take on Stephen's latest signature shoe, drawing on the Warriors' core colors for inspiration. With a sleek black upper, the 'Dub Nation' serves up a cosmic explosion of color with blue and gold on the lateral TPU sidewall and a swirl of blue and gray on the heel counter.
Blue and black shoes laces and a gold Curry Brand logo complete the accents on the shoe, which is perfect for any Warriors fan and serious hooper who wants the latest and greatest in Curry Brand technology.
The Curry 6 FloTro 'The City' ($130) introduces another option for fans from the Bay, with an almost all-black silhouette in one of Curry Brand's most popular FloTro models.
The only pop of color is "The City" printed in yellow on the outsole of the shoe, which pays tribute to the popular Warriors' City Edition uniforms, and two yellow loops on the tongue and at the back of the shoe.
These latest drops from Curry Brand are designed to celebrate Stephen's one and only team in his professional career, the Golden State Warriors.
Having brought four championships to the franchise in his tenure, Stephen's connection to the Warriors runs deep and per tradition, Curry Brand is releasing its latest models to honor the team and the place where Stephen has built his home and created his legacy.
