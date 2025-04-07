Fine Wine: LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 22 "Frozen Grapes"
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a major 126-99 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers gained ground in the Western Conference Playoff picture, and LeBron James enjoyed another memorable night.
In addition to tallying 19 points and seven assists, James debuted a new colorway of his 22nd signature Nike sneaker. Best of all, it was a general-release colorway that had already hit shelves.
Last night, James debuted the Nike LeBron 22 "Frozen Grapes" colorway. The kicks were released on April 1 for $180 in adult sizes and are still available on the Nike website.
The "Frozen Grapes" colorway sports a vibrant mix of Soft Pearl, Vivid Purple, Court Purple, and Hyper Turquoise.
While little is known about the inspiration for the colorway, it could be a nod to James's well-documented affinity for wine. Or how his game continues to age like fine wine.
Meanwhile, the Nike LeBron 22 is another remarkable performance model from James's signature sneaker line. It has a large forefoot Air Zoom unit and a bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel for ultimate cushioning and support.
The tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe help keep you stable. The shoe is designed to be low to the ground, providing energy return for fast and responsive cornering.
With the Lakers poised to make another championship run, now is a great time for fans to invest in a new colorway of the Nike LeBron 22.
