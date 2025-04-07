Grounded: The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Rare Air" Fails to Lift Off
Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, who also happens to have the best signature sneaker line ever created.
It has been four decades since the Air Jordan 1 made basketball and footwear history by turning a controversy into the best marketing plan imaginable. Throughout 2025, Jordan Brand is celebrating 40 Years of Greatness.
As part of the festivities, Jumpman is rolling out the iconic hoop shoe in several fan-favorite colorways that pay homage to the Chicago Bulls and the UNC Tar Heels. Additionally, the design team is taking bold risks by telling stories with new colorways.
While the Air Jordan 1 will forever stand the test of time, not every colorway will fly off the shelves. Look no further than this past weekend's release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Rare Air" colorway.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Rare Air" launched in matching men's and women's colorways in full-family sizing on Saturday, April 5. However, the new styles never got off the ground.
Currently, both of the "Rare Air" colorways are sitting on shelves on the Nike website. Additionally, the kicks are available for under the retail price of $180 on sneaker resale websites.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG stays true to the original while giving fans a fresh look with a familiar feel. The model's premium materials come in new colors and textures, giving modern expression to an all-time favorite.
The men's colorway sports a bold mix of White, Neutral Grey, Deep Royal, and Blue/Black. Meanwhile, the women's style sports a stylish blend of Sail, Light Bone, and Cinnabar.
Old-school sneakerheads will appreciate the notable attention to detail, such as the alternating "Air Jordan" and "Nike Air" lettering on the Wings logos, and the "Rare Air" on the insoles.
Does the lackluster launch spell trouble for the iconic hoop shoe? Of course not. Worrying about the Air Jordan 1 is like getting anxious about Jordan underperforming in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Most sneakerheads just emptied their bank accounts on the "Bred" and "Black Toe" colorways during NBA All-Star Weekend.
Even more are gearing up for the "UNC Reimagined" release next month (and we are not even halfway through a year that promises more exciting colorways hitting shelves).
Fans who like the "Rare Air" colorways can devour the colorways without having to pay resale prices, which is worth a bumpy takeoff on launch day.
