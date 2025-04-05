Austin Reaves' Favorite Butterfly Inspired His Latest Sneakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has an eclectic personality. Reaves gets buckets on the court but is interested in nature off of the NBA hardwood.
Reaves' second signature sneaker with Rigorer draws inspiration from butterflies. Even better, the latest colorway of the Rigorer AR2 pays tribute to Reaves' favorite butterfly species — the Monarch.
Athletes and fans can buy the Rigorer AR2 "Monarch Butterfly" for $100 in adult sizes at Rigorer, KICKS CREW, and other select retailers.
As a nod to the Monarch Butterfly, Reaves' latest colorway features a fresh green color to symbolize organic nature, while incorporating bold accents of yellow and black to perfectly recreate the caterpillar's warning stripes.
The design not only showcases the beauty of nature but also conveys a sense of potential danger, reminding observers to "stay away" and giving the sneaker a strong personality and attitude.
The "Monarch Butterfly" colorway is the fifth installment of Reaves' second signature sneaker with Rigorer. Most styles have highlighted the Lakers guard's love of nature.
The Rigorer AR2 features a Woven Butterfly Wing Upper for enhanced breathability and lockdown support. The full-length Showtime Foam midsole offers 70% more energy return for elite cushioning.
Its full-length anti-torsion TPU Plate gives increased stability for quick cuts. Lastly, the anti-slip outsole and lateral TPU sidewalls offer improved traction and heel lockdown.
