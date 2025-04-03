Why LeBron James Won't Wear His Nike Shoes More Than Once
Later tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors for a late-season showdown before the start of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as probable to play with a groin injury. However, do not expect to see him play in the same pair of Nike shoes on the court that he has already worn before.
Earlier this week, @nbakicks caught a rare and fascinating glimpse of James discussing his pre-game sneaker selection process in the tunnel before tip-off.
Speaking candidly with his teammates, James said, "I can't wear the same pair of shoes two games in a row. I don't like my shoes loose."
Every night, there is a new colorway of the latest model or retro model from his signature Nike sneaker line. In fact, he often changes shoes during the game.
James has 1,556 games in his career and is the all-time leader in points scored. He might also be the all-time leader in sneakers worn on the court.
James has spoken about his sneaker history a lot throughout this season. Earlier this year, he explained to Travis Kelce why he turned down a $10 million check from Reebok when he was a high school senior (spoiler: it was a painful decision).
More recently, James eviscerated NBA analyst Brian Windhorst for suggesting he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan (another spoiler: it was for the money).
James has already signed a lifetime contract with Nike, and their partnership will never falter. The Nike LeBron signature line has had 22 installments and spun off multiple other lines, even expanding into football cleats and gym training shoes.
Online shoppers can choose from a wide variety of Nike LeBron sneakers, trainers, and cleats on the Nike website. Dedicated sneakerheads can try to keep up with James's endless supply of new hoop shoes.
With the NBA Playoffs quickly approaching, it is safe to assume James and Nike will bring more heat this Spring.
