How Joel Embiid & Julius Randle's Skechers Stole Christmas Day
Watching the slate of NBA games on Christmas Day has become a part of the holiday tradition for sports fans all over the world. For sneakerheads, it’s always fun to see which players are rocking shoes that pay tribute to the holiday.
However, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle stole the spotlight with their sneakers during their nationally-televised games. Both players donned one-of-a-kind, holiday-themed player edition Skechers on Christmas Day.
Embiid's SKX FLOAT “Christmas” PE shoes pay tribute to his Cameroonian roots with traditional colors combined with holiday flair featured throughout the entire shoe.
Additionally, for some extra holiday cheer, the tongue on the left shoe features the word “NOEL” while the right shoe reads “JOEL.”
The SKX FLOAT features a locked-down heel for players who prefer more stability. The model offers a low-top collar with a resilient HYPER BURST PRO sockliner, breathable mesh upper, responsive HYPER BURST cushioning, and durable Goodyear performance outsoles with enhanced traction.
Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Skechers SKX FLOAT for $140 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
For Randle, who is making his debut on Christmas Day as a Timberwolves forward, he brought in the holiday spirit with a frosty white colorway on the SKX REIGN.
Featuring a glittery sole mixed with metallic gold accents, the silhouette with splashes of festive red conveys the spirit of Christmas. Tying the whole theme together is the fuzzy textured laces resembling snow on a wintery day.
As Skechers basketball sneaker, the SKX REIGN is a performance mid shoe built for stability and support. It also features a responsive Hyper Burst midsole cushioning and durable Goodyear Rubber outsole which are designed to amplify traction and quick cuts.
Lastly, the shoe also boasts a carbon-infused plate to promote speed and elevation for ballers who wear them. Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the Skechers SKX REIGN for $185 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.