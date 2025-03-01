Ja Morant debuted a funny "Rush Hour" colorway of his Nike sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
If the Memphis Grizzlies are on television and Ja Morant is playing, then I am watching it. The same can be said for when one of the three Rush Hour movies is airing as part of a movie marathon on the weekend.
So, you can understand my delight when Morant debuted a new colorway of the Nike Ja 2 that pays homage to the film franchise. The combination of the movie's humor with Morant's exciting style of play resulted in must-see-tv.
During last night's 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks, Morant broke out the Nike Ja 2 "Rush Hour" colorway. The Grizzlies guard had teased the unreleased shoes on social media, but this was the first time they made their way onto the hardwood.
The Nike Ja 2 "Rush Hour" colorway sports a leathery brown upper contrasted by red Swoosh logos. Two laughing emojis and the signature Ja logo appear on the tongues.
It is a reference to a scene in Rush Hour 3, where Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's characters fight the Kung-Fu Giant, played by Chinese basketball player Sun Mingming. It was a parody of Bruce Lee's scene with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game of Death.
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Ja 2 "Rush Hour" colorway. It seems highly unlikely that the kicks will be released to the public and will remain a player-exclusive style for Morant.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of Morant's second signature basketball shoe on the Nike website.
Every colorway of the Nike Ja 2 features the same performance technology. Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
The lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability.
Finally, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease. The Nike Ja 2 is on the more affordable side of Nike's signature sneaker lines, but it does provide a good value for its price.
The Grizzlies are cruising toward the Western Conference Playoffs, which is good news for fans who are eating up Morant's signature sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
