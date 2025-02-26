A Tribe Called Quest & Homage drop exclusive new NBA collection
Hip Hop and the NBA are inseparable. When sneakerheads begin building their outfits, they often pair a vintage t-shirt or sweater with their freshest pair of kicks.
That is why today, we are excited to report that the vintage-inspired apparel brand HOMAGE is continuing to merge together music and sports by teaming up with hip hop icons A Tribe Called Quest for an exclusive new NBA collection.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year, A Tribe Called Quest is known for their unique jazz influence on rap.
The new drop pays tribute to their journey and influence on today's culture, featuring NBA team designs in ATCQ's signature artistic style, effortlessly merging music and NBA culture.
The collection allows NBA fans to pay HOMAGE to some of the best MCs the world has ever seen: there was and is no hip hop act like A Tribe Called Quest. The new (super soft) collection is available beginning today on HOMAGE.com, with prices ranging from $34 to $74.
Best of all, the New York-based group's collection extends beyond the Big Apple to include other markets. The throwback collection should have something for every NBA fan and sneakerhead who loves ATCQ.
The limited-edition collection features ATCQ's spin on your favorite NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and more.
