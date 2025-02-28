The Phoenix Suns built a display of Devin Booker's Nike shoes for fans
The Phoenix Suns are riding a three-game losing streak and are outside the Western Conference Playoff picture. However, basketball fans and sneakerheads just got one more big reason to visit PHX arena this season.
Before last night's home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Suns unveiled an interactive display that highlights Devin Booker's first signature sneaker with Nike.
The Nike Book 1 got off to a slow start with uninspired colorways and limited supplies but hit its stride this season. Thanks to the Suns, fans can visit the "Book 1 of 1" display inside the PHX Arena pavilion for the rest of the season.
The display features a court that marks all of Booker's made shots along with special designations for game-winners. The baseline gives a nod to Booker breaking the franchise scoring record with the message, "Road to 15,667+".
One wall features a bookshelf that highlights three colorways of the Nike Book 1, while the other wall shows Booker in shooting form with the message "Booker 1" in orange.
As if the Nike Book 1 did not receive enough love last night, Booker debuted an unreleased "Mowabb" colorway. The rugged style pays homage to one of Nike's most popular hiking shoes.
While athletes and fans eagerly wait to see a release date on the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" colorway, they can choose from several styles of Booker's debut basketball shoe on the Nike website.
The Nike Book 1 boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability. At a price point of $140, the Nike Book 1 offers adequate performance technology.
Even if the Suns do not make the NBA Playoffs, Booker and Nike have enjoyed an incredible season. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
