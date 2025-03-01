Devin Booker's Nike shoes hit the hiking trails in an iconic style
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has hit its stride this season. After a slow start, the Nike Book 1 has been dropped in a handful of highly anticipated colorways.
One of the styles fans are most intrigued by is the "Mowabb" colorway. Inspired by an iconic Nike hiking shoe, the colorway has been applied to Booker's sneakers on the court.
Finally, the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" colorway is hitting shelves. The shoes quietly appeared online and are hitting shelves today. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know about the kicks.
The Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" officially drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 1. Athletes and fans can buy the shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and at select retailers.
The "Mowabb" colorway takes its direction from one of Booker's favorite ACG shoes. According to Nike, there is nowhere Booker would rather be than hiking with his dog and rocking his Air Mowabbs—one of his treasured ACG shoes.
This special edition takes its direction from one of Booker's favorite colorways, from the speckled midsole to the smaller Swoosh logo towards the toe box and the Air Mowabb typeface on the pull tab.
Additionally, the Sesame upper and Dusty Cactus collar and tongue combine with Bright Mandarin accents, creating an outdoor-inspired aesthetic that's primed and ready for the hardwood.
The Nike Book 1 boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
While the prices of colorways range from $140-$150, the Nike Book 1 offers the same performance technology in every shoe.
Online shoppers who miss out on the drop of the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" colorway, can choose from several styles of Booker's debut basketball shoe on the Nike website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
