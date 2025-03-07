Jayson Tatum's sneakers sport tropical colors for Spring
NBA players and fans alike are ready for warmer weather in the United States. Longer days, activities, and fun in the sun are on our to-do list. But Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum still has work to handle on the hardwood.
Tatum has to defend the Celtics' NBA Championship and try to repeat for the first time in franchise history since 1969. However, Tatum's offseason activities still inspired a new colorway of his signature sneakers that are perfect for Spring.
Earlier today, the Jordan Tatum 3 dropped in the "Highlights" colorway (also referred to as "Hobbies" and "Offseason"). The colorway arrives in a laid-back, breezy style with nods to Tatum's favorite offseason hobbies.
The Jordan Tatum 3 "Highlights" colorway is available for $125 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes on the Nike website, as well as select retailers like Foot Locker.
The "Highlights" colorway sports a Sail upper complemented by shades of Muslin and Pale Ivory. Meanwhile, Dark Iris provides a subtle contrast for a sunset-inspired design.
Best of all, there are nods to Tatum's hobbies that appear on the back heel. On the left shoe is a camera and a palm tree, alluding to Tatum's passion for photography and travel.
Meanwhile, the right heel has a feather and a kettlebell. This draws inspiration from Tatum's children's books and dedication to fitness.
Like every other colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3, this performance model touts an upper that incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab.
It layers materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff on the hardwood.
Additionally, its Cushlon 3.0 foam and Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure. Lastly, a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
