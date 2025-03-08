Kawhi Leonard's signature sneakers are 25% off at New Balance
Not only are the LA Clippers in a good spot to make a run in the Western Conference playoffs, but they enjoyed a statement win last night against the New York Knicks 105-95.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard provided 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Leonard did it all in his fourth signature basketball shoe with New Balance. Over the past year, the New Balance KAWHI IV has made its case as one of the best models from Leonard's signature line.
Luckily for athletes and fans, the prices are finally starting to drop on the New Balance KAWHI IV. Leonard debuted the model last Spring and it officially launched in April 2024 for $160.
Thanks to the demand of hoopers and fans, prices have remained stubbornly high (everyone wants to be like "The Klaw"). However, one of the more recent colorways has been marked down.
Online shoppers can buy the New Balance KAWHI IV in the "Third Eye" colorway for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website. It is the same colorway that Leonard has worn on court during NBA games.
The "Third Eye" colorway features an eye-catching blend of Neo Flame and Blaze Orange on the upper. Meanwhile, Airyteal provides a cooling effect on the heels of the hoop shoes.
As for performance, Leonard's fourth signature sneaker has the best performance technology that New Balance Hoops has to offer (it also has the highest retail price of .
The low-top silhouette is streamlined to feature a lightweight mesh upper, with synthetic overlays providing lateral support. Additionally, a fine-tuned combination of FuelCell and a carbon fiber plate offers an explosive feeling of energy return.
Currently, Leonard is the only signature athlete on the New Balance Hoops roster. However, that is sure to change in the future with players like Cooper Flagg and Cameron Brink on the rise.
With Leonard leading the Clippers in the NBA Playoffs and his shoes getting marked down online, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to the New Balance KAWHI IV.
