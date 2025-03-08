First Look: The Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" gets a retro twist
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Long before his six NBA Championships and countless individual awards, Michael Jordan has already achieved legendary status in college basketball while playing for the UNC Tar Heels.
Jordan's formative years on the college campus in Chapel Hill played an outsized role for the greatest basketball player of all time.
Jordan's iconic Air Jordan sneaker line has repeatedly paid homage to the Tar Heels (not to mention Jordan Brand is the official sponsor for the University of North Carolina athletic department).
Jordan Brand is in the midst of a year-long celebration called "40 Years of Greatness." Jumpman is celebrating where it all began with the Air Jordan 1. Naturally, the old-school basketball shoe is dropping in a Tar Heels-inspired colorway.
According to multiple sneaker news outlets, the Air Jordan 1 "UNC Reimagined" colorway drops on May 10, 2025.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. While details on smaller sizes have not yet been officially announced, shoppers can expect a full-size run for the model.
The "UNC Reimagined" colorway is a bold take on a fan-favorite sneaker. The white leather upper contrasted by unmistakable shades of Carolina Blue completes one of the sharpest looks of all time.
However, fans are divided on the vintage aesthetic applied to the classic silhouette. The design team intentionally made the midsole and tongues look yellowish for an aged look. It has been ten years since the Air Jordan 1 "UNC" last hit shelves, and many fans want a similar version of that design.
While we eagerly await the launch of the highly anticipated sneaker, athletes and fans can choose from several Air Jordan 1 styles in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Jordan debuted his first signature sneaker during his rookie season in November 1984. The Air Jordan 1 was eventually released to the public on April 1, 1985. It shattered all expectations and forever changed the footwear industry.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA, NCAA, and beyond.
