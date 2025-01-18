Bad News for Fans Wanting the Air Jordan 1 '85 "Bred"
Jordan Brand has already begun celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. It has officially been four decades since Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan changed the game with his first signature sneaker.
Regardless of age, every sneakerhead has learned the story of how Jordan's red and black sneakers were banned by the NBA. Nike leveraged the decision into one of the best marketing campaigns ever, creating an aura around the Air Jordan 1.
As part of the year-long festivities, Jumpman plans to release several of the most coveted kicks from the iconic Air Jordan catalog. Unfortunately for fans, the most hyped release will have a very limited launch.
The Air Jordan 1 '85 "Bred" will hit shelves on February 14, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $250 in adult sizes (an all-time high for the silhouette) on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
According to Brendan Dunne of Complex, the Air Jordan 1 '85 "Chicago" will be a "tough-to-track-down limited release." Additionally, only 23 wholesale accounts will have them. Jordan Brand declined to comment on how limited the sneaker will be.
Dunne's story went into great detail on the special attention given to the design of the retro sneaker. As if the hype has not been strong enough, Jordan Brand has pulled out of the marketing stunts.
Jordan Brand temporarily deactivated its official social media accounts (leaning into the "banned" theme) and dropped nostalgic commercials on Christmas Day to get fans ready for the highly anticipated release.
Fans still have a few weeks to prepare for the release of the Air Jordan 1 '85 "Bred" colorway. Unfortunately, due to the limited launch, many online shoppers will be forced to pay resale prices for the kicks.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.