Jimmy Butler Sends Message With Phoenix Suns-Themed Sneakers
Jimmy Butler is one of the most eclectic personalities in the NBA. Butler is a man of many talents. If there is one skill he is better at than basketball, it is eliciting a response out of people.
Butler has used his hair at Media Days to create a distraction with a viral sensation. Now, the 35-year-old is in the midst of a war against the Miami Heat front office and is using his footwear to send a clear message.
Butler wants out of Miami and would prefer to team up with Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler on the Phoenix Suns. During last night's 116-107 loss to the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, Butler wore his second signature sneaker in a Suns-themed colorway.
Butler wore the Li-Ning JB2 in an unreleased, player-exclusive colorway. Butler's "Suns" colorway features a black upper contrasted by beautiful shades of orange, gold, and purple.
The six-time NBA All-Star could not have been clearer with the message he sent with his kicks. Butler's desire to play for the Suns has been well-known for a few weeks, and Li-Ning created a colorway for its star athlete in no time.
What is interesting for basketball players and fans who closely follow their favorite player's footwear is Butler wore his second signature sneaker instead of his third model, which he has worn throughout this season.
Maybe Butler or Li-Ning already had this colorway sitting in storage, but it was an intriguing choice not to use the Li-Ning JB3. As we wait to see what happens with Butler's trade drama, online shoppers can find his signature sneaker line at KICKS CREW.
Following the 2019-20 NBA season, Butler parted ways with Jordan Brand. In November 2020, Butler officially signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with Li-Ning (a similar sneaker trail to Heat legend Dwyane Wade).
With the NBA trade deadline just a few weeks away, fans can count on Butler to continue escalating his demands to get traded. Hopefully, that means more fire footwear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NBA and beyond.
