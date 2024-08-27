Heat Culture: Jimmy Butler's 3rd Signature Sneaker is Super Sleek
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's basketball resume speaks for itself. The 34-year-old made six NBA All-Star Game appearances and several All-NBA selections. However, Butler has quietly built a strong sneaker legacy all over the world.
After starting his career with Jordan Brand, Butler signed a signature sneaker deal with the Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning (not that different from Heat legend Dwyane Wade). The two partners have proven to be formidable teammates.
On Tuesday morning, multiple sneaker news Instagram accounts shared pictures of Butler's third signature sneaker. Aptly named the Jimmy Butler 3, the hoop shoe appears in an all-black colorway.
While some reports speculate this is a lifestyle version of Butler's third signature sneaker, it is confirmed to be released overseas ons on September 1, 2024.
Pricing, tech specs, and other release information has not yet been provided by Li-Ning. For athletes and fans in the United States who want to buy Butler's basketball shoes, the global sneaker platform KICKS CREW is easily their best bet.
KICKS CREW has dozens of colorways of Butler's signature sneakers inspired by the Heat forward's eclectic personality. With the NBA season right around the corner, the sneaker community can expect more news on Butler's sneaker line soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.