Jimmy Butler is the NBA's Most Important Cultural Ambassador
Every December, the art world shifts its focus to South Florida. Miami Art Week hosts artists from all over the world. When it comes to cultural exchange, no one will be a better envoy than Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
The six-time NBA All-Star teamed up with Capital One for an event at DAR MIAMI 1446. Butler transported guests of the event from Miami to Morocco, featuring the vibrant art of Hassan Hajjaj and an unforgettable dinner by Chef Rose Previte.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Butler about his affinity for art, eclectic style, and signature sneaker line. At 35 years old, Butler remains the most important cultural ambassador in the NBA.
Where does your appreciation for art stem from?
"I just appreciate the fact that everybody gets to kind of like express themselves in whatever way they feel the necessity to do, and it is so relatable to so many different people and so many different ways that you can find something, no matter who you are, no matter where you are in your life or where you are in the world, to build, to relate to so many different pieces of art types of art.
And I think being here with Capital One and seeing Hassan do his thing the way that he does, it just makes me smile. as I'm sitting here looking at these pieces."
How long have you been a player in the art world?
"I've been paying attention to art since 2015. But I started to purchase the art and all that stuff, probably about 2019 or 2020. But only because I started to learn more about the people that are actually doing art, and then I'm one wants to support the people that I like and the people that I appreciate more than anything."
What have you learned from this experience with Hassan Hajjaj and Chef Rose Previte?
"Earlier, Hassan was telling me that with art, it feels like people are watching you. I think that that speaks a lot to me. Everywhere I go, all eyes are on me, but now I'm looking back at these artists that are looking at me.
Then, with the cuisine we're having tonight and how I don't have to use my utensils. You know, that's why I do all the traveling that I do, to be able to experience so many different parts of the world. So, being able to have him [Rose] explain his hard work to me in the food and eating the way they eat, learning about each and every dish, makes me glad I'm able to witness his culture. That is amazing."
How has the reception been for Big Face coffee?
"It's great; everyone is so excited about it. To me, coffee is a lot like art. There are so many different types, you can never know enough about it, it's for everybody, and it's all over the world!
People just have to stop and appreciate and enjoy it; stop and have a conversation with somebody over again. Coffee has got so many links to art, I think that's why I'm starting to fall in love with art more and more every single day."
What's your go-to casual shoe right now?
"Honestly, I've been wearing a lot of boots lately. I've been wearing Bottega; I've been on a Timberland kick, and I'm always in a pair of Alo sneakers. Also, I'm coming out with my own Li-Ning off-court shoe, so I'm excited about that as well."
When working with the Li-Ning design team, do you ever lean on your artistic side?
"Oh yeah, this goes back to what I was saying. Art is everywhere. Art is in everything. You want to be different and for everybody. I can ask Hassan to teach me about what it takes to make a piece of art. I'm thinking like, man, how can I take this into this into my coffee? How can I take this into the shoe world in my next sneaker? How can I make this shoe for everybody?
Like all of this stuff plays a role in me making the shoe. So, I'm very grateful to be able to be here tonight, learn from them and then take what they are teaching me and then implement it into my everyday life."
Last question: do you have a favorite colorway of the Li-Ning JB 3 yet?
I've got so many great ones, but my favorite isn't out yet. You haven't seen it. It's a shout-out to Brazil. I love the culture of Brazil. They are my favorite footballing country. My sneakers are a little bit different than everybody else's because my sneaker has a specific shout-out to a particular footballer that is Brazilian. Do you know what footballer that is?
I think I've got an idea...
Exactly, it's that guy. My sneaker has 'Neymar 10' on the inside of it because he's the greatest footballer of all time. That's my brother, and I love him to death. So that's that's that's the one I'm going with."
